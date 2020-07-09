|
Incredibly confident and skillful header control from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (Video)
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Premier League champions Liverpool booked their 30th league win of the season away to Brighton and Hove Albion with a 1-3 triumph on Wednesday evening. Mohamed Salah scored twice, with nice strikes from Jordan Henderson and Brighton winger Leandro Trossard in between. But this piece of confident play from Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk was […]
