Incredibly confident and skillful header control from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Premier League champions Liverpool booked their 30th league win of the season away to Brighton and Hove Albion with a 1-3 triumph on Wednesday evening. Mohamed Salah scored twice, with nice strikes from Jordan Henderson and Brighton winger Leandro Trossard in between. But this piece of confident play from Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk was […]

