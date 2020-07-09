Global  

Shannon Sharpe details his conversation with Stephen Jackson following his defense of DeSean Jackson

Shannon Sharpe details his conversation with Stephen Jackson following his defense of DeSean JacksonNBA Champion and a regular contributor on this show, Stephen Jackson, is receiving quite a lot of criticism after he defended DeSean Jackson for retweeting an anti-Semitic quote that was attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson said that DeSean was speaking the truth. Jackson then doubled down saying quote, “the point is, you did not just say to me that Jews are not trying to divide the black community.” He finished it up by saying he had not said one untrue thing yet. Last night in an interview with CNN, Jackson said he could have been more clear about what he was defending DeSean Jackson about. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about his phone call with Stephen Jackson following his defense DeSean Jackson.
