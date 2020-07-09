Global  

Roy Keane’s very predictable reaction to Tottenham pair Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris’ bust-up: ‘It’s nice to see’

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Never one to shy away from confrontation, Roy Keane’s views on a fight or bust-up are always valued. The Manchester United legend was always ready for any potential conflict on the football pitch and never minces his words in his punditry career; just ask David de Gea and Harry Maguire. Plenty have had their say […]
