Mason Greenwood’s incredible records aged just 18 as Manchester United wonderkid scores once again

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood now has 16 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season. He’s 18 years old. Aston Villa became the latest victims of the striker’s brilliance, as he put his side 2-0 up at Villa Park on Thursday night. And what a goal it was by Greenwood; he was given the ball in […]
