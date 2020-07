Thierry Henry takes knee for eight minutes 46 seconds for Black Lives Matter Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Arsenal hero Thierry Henry paid tribute to George Floyd by taking the knee for the opening 8:46 of Montreal Impact's game against New England Revolution in the MLS is Back tournament