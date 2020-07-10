Global  
 

Scathing VAR verdict after ‘disgusting’ Manchester United penalty decision sees Stockley Park labelled ‘not fit for purpose’, with Spurs and Everton also suffering

talkSPORT Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Jason Cundy has issued a damning statement against VAR and referee headquarters Stockley Park after another night of huge controversy in the Premier League. All three of Thursday night’s fixtures featured crucial penalty decisions; Bruno Fernandes winning and scoring a spot kick against Aston Villa, James Ward-Prowse hitting the bar with his disputed penalty in […]
