Europa League draw: Man Utd, Wolves learn tournament fate

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League



Uefa has confirmed that the culmination of this year’s Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon. While, the outstanding play-off matches for Euro 2020 will be staged.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago When Man Utd Won the 'Treble' 🙃



OTD in 2017, Man Utd completed a 'treble' of Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League...and Mourinho wanted everyone to know about it Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:18 Published on May 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Europa League draw free live stream as Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover fate Premier League clubs Manchester United and Wolves as well as Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers are among the sides awaiting their Europa League fate in today's...

Daily Star 3 hours ago





Tweets about this