Liverpool suffer early blow in title defence with captain Jordan Henderson likely to miss start of next season
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Liverpool could be without Jordan Henderson for the start of their Premier League title defence next season. The Reds captain, who lift a first top-flight trophy for the club in 30 years later this month, suffered a knee injury in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Brighton. Henderson was forced off in the 80th minute and underwent […]
