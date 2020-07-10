Liverpool suffer early blow in title defence with captain Jordan Henderson likely to miss start of next season

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wilder keen to keep Henderson next season



Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says that the signing of Wes Foderingham does not mean the club have given up hope of keeping Dean Henderson next season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that captain Jordan Henderson will be out for the remainder of the season, but will be back in time for the next campaign. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago We won't defend title, we will attack next one, says Klopp



Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side will be the hunted rather than the hunters next season, but he says they will not be defending their Premier League title, rather attacking the next one. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this