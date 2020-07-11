Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Southampton

The Sport Review Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their recent good form with a 3-0 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford in Monday night’s Premier League clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been earning lots of praise for their fine performances in recent weeks and they have won their last four games on the spin […]

The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Southampton appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Aston Villa v Man United

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday night to continue their recent good form in the Premier League. The Red...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this