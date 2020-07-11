Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Southampton Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their recent good form with a 3-0 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford in Monday night’s Premier League clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been earning lots of praise for their fine performances in recent weeks and they have won their last four games on the spin […]



The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Southampton appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

