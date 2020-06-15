Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch Sheffield United vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

CBS Sports Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Chelsea soccer game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild [Video]

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020. Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions. And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published
Smith: An honour to kick-off PL restart [Video]

Smith: An honour to kick-off PL restart

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says his players are 'itching' to get going on Wednesday when they face Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports, in the first Premier League game for three months.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

How to watch Liverpool vs. Burnley: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

 How to watch Liverpool vs. Burnley soccer game
CBS Sports

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

 How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City soccer game
CBS Sports

How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

 How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United soccer game
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

viducthuan1

game football Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League 11/7/ 2020 | Full Match & G... https://t.co/6aaMxI3gDB via @YouTube 36 minutes ago

FootyFansFC

Footy Fans FC #FOOTBALL Sheffield United-Chelsea headlines SBI's Top 5 Matches to Watch https://t.co/67tFky5C0I https://t.co/y29W8Ceo4N 2 hours ago

TSL_FIFA

Tradition Soccer RT @SBISoccer: Chelsea's date with Sheffield United is one of the top five European matches to watch this weekend. #EPL https://t.co/Zkp4H5… 2 hours ago

SBISoccer

SBI Soccer Chelsea's date with Sheffield United is one of the top five European matches to watch this weekend. #EPL https://t.co/Zkp4H5p9u1 2 hours ago

Football_BTS

Football BTS Sheffield United vs Chelsea Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News… https://t.co/Ry6tmVd8LG 5 hours ago

talika_m97

LoyalT RT @CarefreeLewisG: Sheffield United Vs Chelsea Preview!| 3rd Vs 7th || Has Gilmour's Injury Saved Jorginho's Career At Chelsea? https://t… 5 hours ago

AmericanGamble

🅰️mericanGambler ⚽️ RT @AmericanGamble: $10,000 wagered for #EPL ⚽️ Chelsea / Sheffield United https://t.co/BODV58etes Wager has been sent out 🤝 Headed to… 7 hours ago

AmericanGamble

🅰️mericanGambler ⚽️ $10,000 wagered for #EPL ⚽️ Chelsea / Sheffield United https://t.co/BODV58etes Wager has been sent out 🤝 Headed… https://t.co/4NJ1D7CYkf 7 hours ago