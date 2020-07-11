Norwich 0-4 West Ham: David Moyes pleased with West Ham's 'big win'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moyes still targeting 40 points



West Ham manager David Moyes says he is targeting 40 points for Premier League safety despite a lower total expected to be enough. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:23 Published 23 hours ago Moyes: Disappointed we haven't won the game



David Moyes speaks to Sky Sports following West Ham's 2-2 draw against Newcastle. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:59 Published 6 days ago Moyes: I was spewing at the VAR decision!



West Ham manager David Moyes praised his players for sticking to their job and beating Chelsea despite having another goal controversially ruled out by VAR. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:16 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this