Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Norwich 0-4 West Ham: David Moyes pleased with West Ham's 'big win'

BBC Sport Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
David Moyes praises West Ham's performance following a "big win" against Norwich after Michail Antonio scored all four goals to ease their troubles near the bottom of the table.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FootballDaily - Published
News video: LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk

LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk 07:45

 On this week’s transfer talk, we look at Nathan Ake’s reported move to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially letting slip his plans to target the Bournemouth defender. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho’s transfer to the Premier League giants could still be on, with Borussia Dortmund...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moyes still targeting 40 points [Video]

Moyes still targeting 40 points

West Ham manager David Moyes says he is targeting 40 points for Premier League safety despite a lower total expected to be enough.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published
Moyes: Disappointed we haven't won the game [Video]

Moyes: Disappointed we haven't won the game

David Moyes speaks to Sky Sports following West Ham's 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:59Published
Moyes: I was spewing at the VAR decision! [Video]

Moyes: I was spewing at the VAR decision!

West Ham manager David Moyes praised his players for sticking to their job and beating Chelsea despite having another goal controversially ruled out by VAR.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:16Published

Tweets about this