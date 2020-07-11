Norwich 0-4 West Ham: David Moyes pleased with West Ham's 'big win'
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () David Moyes praises West Ham's performance following a "big win" against Norwich after Michail Antonio scored all four goals to ease their troubles near the bottom of the table.
