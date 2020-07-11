|
Liverpool’s Anfield winning streak ends as Nick Pope-inspired Burnley hit back to claim 1-1 draw
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Liverpool’s incredible Anfield winning streak is over after the Premier League champions were held to a draw by Burnley. Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope starred with a performance that will serve as another audition to be England’s new number one, as he pulled off a number of stunning saves in the first half to thwart the […]
