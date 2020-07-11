|
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on ‘sensational’ Nick Pope following Burnley stalemate
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Nick Pope after the Burnley goalkeeper produced a string of fine saves to deny the champions in the 1-1 draw at Anfield. After a handful of Reds chances were denied by impressive stops from Pope, Andy Robertson eventually put the Reds ahead in the 34th minute. The […]
