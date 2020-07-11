Global  
 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on ‘sensational’ Nick Pope following Burnley stalemate

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Nick Pope after the Burnley goalkeeper produced a string of fine saves to deny the champions in the 1-1 draw at Anfield. After a handful of Reds chances were denied by impressive stops from Pope, Andy Robertson eventually put the Reds ahead in the 34th minute. The […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'

Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon' 00:44

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that captain Jordan Henderson will be out for the remainder of the season, but will be back in time for the next campaign.

