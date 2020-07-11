|
Chelsea at risk of dropping out of top four after Sheffield United thump sorry Blues 3-0 with brace for David McGoldrick
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Sheffield United dealt Chelsea a major blow in their race to finish in the Premier League’s top four by beating them 3-0 on Saturday. The Blues lacked creativity from start to finish at Bramall Lane, and were punished by two goals from David McGoldrick and one from Oli McBurnie. It took just 18 minutes for […]
