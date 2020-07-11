Global  
 

Chelsea at risk of dropping out of top four after Sheffield United thump sorry Blues 3-0 with brace for David McGoldrick

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Sheffield United dealt Chelsea a major blow in their race to finish in the Premier League’s top four by beating them 3-0 on Saturday. The Blues lacked creativity from start to finish at Bramall Lane, and were punished by two goals from David McGoldrick and one from Oli McBurnie. It took just 18 minutes for […]
News video: Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing 00:44

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their...

