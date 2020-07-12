Pep Guardiola confident about UEFA’s Manchester City ban being overturned (Video)

Global  
 

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban from UEFA’s competitions for an alleged Financial Fair Play rules breach, and they have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). The final decision is expected on Monday, and manager Pep Guardiola is confident it will go in the club’s favour. 🗣 "Are […]

Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour 01:56

 Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

