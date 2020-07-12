Pep Guardiola confident about UEFA’s Manchester City ban being overturned (Video) Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban from UEFA’s competitions for an alleged Financial Fair Play rules breach, and they have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). The final decision is expected on Monday, and manager Pep Guardiola is confident it will go in the club’s favour. 🗣 "Are […]



The post Pep Guardiola confident about UEFA’s Manchester City ban being overturned (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

