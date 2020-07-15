Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola give contrasting views on Manchester City’s Champions League ban being overturned (Video)
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Manchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League next season by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and while managers of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp believe the decision was wrong, City’s Pep Guardiola is fierce in defence of his club, saying that rival clubs simply don’t like […]
The post Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola give contrasting views on Manchester City’s Champions League ban being overturned (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Pep Guardiola has said he is “incredibly happy” after Manchester City had their European ban overturned.The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed on City by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches.
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no reason to apologise for their vast spending.The City manager feels the club have been completely exonerated after successfully overturning their two-year..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48Published