Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola give contrasting views on Manchester City’s Champions League ban being overturned (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Manchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League next season by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and while managers of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp believe the decision was wrong, City’s Pep Guardiola is fierce in defence of his club, saying that rival clubs simply don’t like […]

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology

Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology 01:32

 Pep Guardiola has said he is “incredibly happy” after Manchester City had their European ban overturned.The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed on City by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches.

