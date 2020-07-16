Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United on track for Champions League spot

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side are "getting closer" to the standards demanded at Old Trafford as they focus on reaching the Champions League. United conceded a late goal against Southampton on Monday to draw 2-2, ending a run of four straight Premier League wins. The result left Solskjaer's men in fifth...
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Dropped points another challenge

Ole: Dropped points another challenge 00:21

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United have had other setbacks during the season and avoiding dropped points is just another challenge for his side.

An in-depth look at Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child..

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2..

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United may need to win all of their remaining Premier League games to qualify for next season's Champions League.
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are showing their true colours as they continued their push for a Champions League place. The post Solskjaer in...
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United’s summer transfer plans remain a bit “up in the air” amid uncertainty about next season. The Red...
