Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United on track for Champions League spot
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side are "getting closer" to the standards demanded at Old Trafford as they focus on reaching the Champions League. United conceded a late goal against Southampton on Monday to draw 2-2, ending a run of four straight Premier League wins. The result left Solskjaer's men in fifth...
