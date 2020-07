Live blog from Stoke City's Championship relegation battle at home to Birmingham City. We'll have all the build up, team news, action and reaction from the game...

Stoke City v Birmingham City Live: Batth and Clucas strike in relegation battle Live blog from Stoke City's Championship relegation battle at home to Birmingham City. We'll have all the build up, team news, action and reaction from the game...

The Sentinel Stoke 9 hours ago