Ash Upton RT @LukeBryanOnline: TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC, I’m hosting “Best of #CMAfest!” Join me & Country Music’s biggest stars for epic past performa… 2 minutes ago

Celticbhoy67 RT @CelticFC: 📺 Exciting matchday line-up confirmed for your Pass to Paradise! These stars will join our existing @CelticTV presentation t… 2 minutes ago

MLB &NHL News Now NFL stars join A-Rod, J-Lo bid to purchase Mets - Major League Baseball News - https://t.co/tnTe4y2XYK https://t.co/A6COGWbsq9 3 minutes ago

sedrasedra RT @DisneyPlusHS: Join your favourite #YRKKh stars aaj raat 9:30 PM at the #KomebackSerialsKa celebrations. @StarPlus @NakuulMehta @Surbh… 3 minutes ago

Aisha_45 RT @StarPlus: Catch your favourite stars LIVE now on @DisneyPlusHS! Click on https://t.co/sSsp0ovkWy to watch #YehRishtaKyaKehlata and join… 4 minutes ago

Michael Marino RT @ESPNNewYork: NFL stars join A-Rod, J-Lo bid to purchase Mets https://t.co/w67L1GDNBt #Mets https://t.co/Bhnwn20PYg 5 minutes ago

monsieur khalid 🇩🇿 RT @ShamsCharania: Houston stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook did not travel with Rockets today to Orlando and will join the team in… 5 minutes ago