You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mystics' Delle Donne says opt-out request denied A panel of physicians have denied Elena Delle Donne's request to opt out of the 2020 season due for medical reasons, according to the Washington Mystics star and...

ESPN 1 hour ago



Delle Donne waiting to hear from WNBA medical review panel NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is waiting to have her case heard by the league’s independent panel of doctors to see if she’ll be medically...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this