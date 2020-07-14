Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid man eyes move

Daily Star Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid man eyes moveJames Rodriguez only has one year left on his Real Madrid contract which could now leave the door open for Manchester United to try and bring him to Old Trafford this summer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future

League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future 01:48

 RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH REAL MADRID MANAGER ZINEDINE ZIDANE / B-ROLL OF JAMES RODRIGUEZ SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (JULY 10, 2020) (LA LIGA / MEDIA PRO - NO RESALES) 1. REAL

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale! [Video]

The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale!

Attracting interest from every big club in Europe. With outstanding pace, strength, and a vicious shot from range, Bale was regarded as the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo in world football, and..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:34Published

Tweets about this

topcrnr

topcrnr James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid man eyes move #pl #epl https://t.co/v9pcVJpfTS 26 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid star eyes move #mufc https://t.co/XMUJeT84rV https://t.co/z35eAXvMhE 1 hour ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid star eyes move #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/J2r25EiN4v 1 hour ago