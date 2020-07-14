|
Championship LIVE tonight: Commentary for West Brom v Fulham and Cardiff v Derby on talkSPORT 2
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
talkSPORT 2 will bring you another packed evening of Championship action tonight as West Brom host Fulham and Cardiff take on Derby. There are just three rounds of fixtures left this season and there is still plenty to play for. West Brom are still chasing automatic promotion and start the evening three points ahead of […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this