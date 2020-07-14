Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inter Milan to go after Martial?

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Calcomercarto, Inter Milan are interested in trying to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial – with their own striker, Lautaro Martinez, looking set to make the jump over to Spanish giants Barcelona. Martial has been on a fantastic run of form during the last few weeks, with his post-lockdown […]

The post Inter Milan to go after Martial? appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Man United braced for Anthony Martial bid from Inter Milan – report

 Manchester United are set to be offered Milan Skriniar by Inter Milan as the Serie A side look to lure Anthony Martial to the San Siro this summer, according to...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Daily StarShoot

Inter Milan have surprise plan to lure €70m Manchester United man

 Inter Milan are continuing to monitor in-form Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, according to a report in Italy. The post Inter Milan have surprise...
Team Talk

Anthony Martial wanted by Inter Milan and Manchester United could be tempted to sell if offered player-plus-cash deal

 Manchester United have been seeing the best of Anthony Martial recently, but his fine form has also resulted in renewed interest in the France forward....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this