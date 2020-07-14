|
Under 2.5 goals at Birmingham City vs Charlton 8/11 for Wednesday’s Championship contest
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 8/11 @ 888sport In a real relegation six-pointer at the foot of the Championship, a managerless Birmingham will welcome fellow strugglers Charlton to St. Andrew’s on Wednesday evening. Starting with the hosts, partying ways with Pep Clotet last week after what has been an abysmal end to the season […]
