Pep Guardiola needs to sign a tall striker at Man City and Tottenham ace Harry Kane or Wolves star Raul Jimenez MUST be targeted, Trevor Sinclair tells talkSPORT

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Trevor Sinclair believes Manchester City must sign a striker with an aerial presence this summer and has identified Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Wolves’ Raul Jimenez as potential targets. Questions have been asked about the future of Kane at Spurs, with many suggesting he should seek a move to fulfil his desire to win trophies. The […]
