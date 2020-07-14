Pep Guardiola needs to sign a tall striker at Man City and Tottenham ace Harry Kane or Wolves star Raul Jimenez MUST be targeted, Trevor Sinclair tells talkSPORT

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pep Guardiola admits little chance of David Silva staying at Man City



Manchester City's Pep Guardiola admits there is little chance the club can persuade David Silva to stay.The Spaniard is leaving the club at the end of the season and appears determined to end on a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 5 hours ago CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho critises the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling over Manchester City, Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:36 Published 1 day ago Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago

