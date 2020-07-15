Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward to receive honorary doctorate for free school meals campaign that resulted in government U-turn Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford will later this summer become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty. Rashford, 22, will follow in the footsteps of United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton in earning the accolade from the […] 👓 View full article

