How Marcus Rashford Became A National Hero #EYNTK



The Manchester United striker arrived on the scene as a shy 18 year-old in 2016, and became an instant hit at Old Trafford. Since then, he has encountered difficulties on the field and overcome them to.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 10:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United are ready to keep challenging after strong return to action



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says although his team are too far behind to achieve "something special" in the Premier League, they have shown they are able to keep challenging and look.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago