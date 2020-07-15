Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Silva dazzles again as Man City narrowly edge past spirited Bournemouth at Etihad

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
David Silva put in a sublime performance in his penultimate Premier League match at the Etihad as Man City edged past a spirited Bournemouth side in a 2-1 victory. Silva gave the hosts the lead after just six minutes in typically brilliant fashion, hitting an inch-perfect free-kick past a hapless Aaron Ramsdale in goal. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview 01:15

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout [Video]

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout

Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Man City-Liverpool league match to be held at Etihad Stadium [Video]

Man City-Liverpool league match to be held at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City to host Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:52Published

Tweets about this