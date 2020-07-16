Global  
 

Tiger Woods cautious ahead of PGA return

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Tiger Woods admitted Tuesday that concern over the coronavirus delayed his return to the PGA Tour as he prepares to play his first event since February at this week's Memorial Tournament in Ohio. The former world number one has not played since appearing in the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February but will tee off at...
 Paul McGinley says Tiger Woods' return to the field this week at the Memorial will inspire world number one Rory McIlroy, who has not had a top 10 finish since the PGA Tour restarted.

