Tiger Woods aiming to make PGA Tour history at Memorial Tournament as he makes golf return in Ohio

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Tiger Woods insists there is ‘no reason’ why he can’t make PGA Tour history this week. The 44-year-old matched Sam Snead’s long-standing record of 82 wins when he claimed the Zozo Championship title in Japan last October. Woods will be aiming for an 83rd triumph when he returns to action for the first time since […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans

Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans 00:57

 Tiger Woods said the Ryder Cup was not the same without fans as he backed the decision to postpone the Whistling Straits showpiece until next year.The biennial clash between the United States and Europe had been due to take place in September, but continuing concerns over coronavirus meant event...

