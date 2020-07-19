Tiger Woods battles to 71 in third round at Memorial tournament
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Tiger Woods overcame nagging back issues to fire a one-under-par 71 in Saturday's third round of the US PGA Memorial tournament, feeling better after barely making the cut. The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion, playing his first tournament since finishing 68th last February at Riviera, stood on two-over 218 after 54 holes at...
