Tiger Woods battles to 71 in third round at Memorial tournament

Sunday, 19 July 2020
Tiger Woods overcame nagging back issues to fire a one-under-par 71 in Saturday's third round of the US PGA Memorial tournament, feeling better after barely making the cut. The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion, playing his first tournament since finishing 68th last February at Riviera, stood on two-over 218 after 54 holes at...
 (CNN) After struggling to make the cut and troubled by persistent back problems, Tiger Woods showed promise of better things to come with a battling one-under-par 71 in the third round of the Memorial tournament on Saturday. Woods, playing his first tournament since February, carded a 71 on the first...

