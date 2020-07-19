Global  
 

Tiger Woods battles to 71 in third round at Memorial

Sunday, 19 July 2020
Tiger Woods battles to 71 in third round at MemorialTiger Woods overcame nagging back issues to fire a one-under-par 71 in Saturday's third round of the US PGA...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial

 (CNN) After struggling to make the cut and troubled by persistent back problems, Tiger Woods showed promise of better things to come with a battling one-under-par 71 in the third round of the Memorial tournament on Saturday. Woods, playing his first tournament since February, carded a 71 on the first...

Tiger Woods battles to 71 in third round at Memorial

