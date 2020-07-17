Global  
 

Burnley 5/4 to beat Norwich in Saturday's Premier League showdown

Friday, 17 July 2020
Competition: Premier League Market: Burnley win Odds: 5/4 @ 888sport Handed a real opportunity to extend on their recent purple patch, Burnley will make the trip to a downbeat Carrow Road on Saturday evening. Starting with the hosts, hit with a 1-0 loss away at Stamford Bridge earlier in the week and already sacrificing their Premier […]

