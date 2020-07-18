Shaw to miss FA Cup semi-final Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea at Wembley. The full-back twisted his ankle during the 2-2 Premier League draw with Southampton at Old Trafford and sat out the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect Shaw to be ready […]



