Shaw to miss FA Cup semi-final

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea at Wembley. The full-back twisted his ankle during the 2-2 Premier League draw with Southampton at Old Trafford and sat out the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect Shaw to be ready […]

Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
