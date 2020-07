Brentford boss Frank gives class Bielsa message after Leeds promotion Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has congratulated Leeds United on the "big story" of them winning the Championship.



The post Brentford boss Frank gives class Bielsa message after Leeds promotion appeared first on teamtalk.com.

