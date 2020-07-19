|
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Leicester City to edge to a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in a thriller in north London on Sunday afternoon. The Foxes are looking to wrap up a top-four finish in Brendan Rodgers’ first full season in charge at the King Power Stadium following some eyecatching performances throughout the campaign. Leicester […]
