Former Chelsea forward and World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires at 29
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Ex-Chelsea attacker and Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of just 29. Earlier this week the German World Cup winner's contract at Borussia Dortmund was terminated a year early. He made 33 Bundesliga appearances across two seasons for the club.
