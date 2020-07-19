Former Chelsea forward and World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires at 29

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85



England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia.

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85



People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner's medal in 1966, who has died.