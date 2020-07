You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League



Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago Howe: Bournemouth must keep emotions in check



Eddie Howe wants his Bournemouth players to try and enjoy Sunday's must-win game against Everton as getting too emotional could prove counterproductive. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago Howe: Ake focused on Bournemouth survival



Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says Manchester City target Nathan Ake is solely focused on their must-win game at Everton. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago

