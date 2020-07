WWE Extreme Rules: WWE has Rey Mysterio’s eye pop out on live TV – here’s how they did it Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

When WWE announced that Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins would battle it out in an ‘eye for an eye match,’ fans really didn’t know what to expect. Well, Rey Mysterio getting his eye popped out and holding it on live TV is certainly one to check off the list. The legendary luchador has been hungry […] 👓 View full article