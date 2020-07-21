Vince McMahon ‘heavily involved’ in Rey Mysterio’s eye popping out on WWE TV and made a big change to how it happened Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The wrestling world is a weird and wonderful place sometimes, but the image of Rey Mysterio’s eye popping out is still really something. Mysterio met Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules where the only way either of them could win was by extracting the other’s eye. The legendary luchador had already suffered an eye injury at […] 👓 View full article

