Juventus 2-1 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Double In Pivotal Win

SoccerNews.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer in the 2019-20 Serie A campaign with his double against Lazio, but he also put Juventus one step away from winning the club’s ninth consecutive league title. The Portuguese star netted a brace and carried Juventus to a huge 2-1 win over Lazio at Allianz Stadium on Monday. Ciro […]

The post Juventus 2-1 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Double In Pivotal Win appeared first on Soccer News.
