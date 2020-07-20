Juventus 2-1 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Double In Pivotal Win
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer in the 2019-20 Serie A campaign with his double against Lazio, but he also put Juventus one step away from winning the club’s ninth consecutive league title. The Portuguese star netted a brace and carried Juventus to a huge 2-1 win over Lazio at Allianz Stadium on Monday. Ciro […]
