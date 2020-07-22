Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Reds will welcome the FA Cup finalists to Anfield for their penultimate Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 season as Liverpool FC look to extend their unbeaten home run to 59 games. Liverpool […]

0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:14

 An in-depth look at Liverpool's clash against Chelsea at Anfield as the champions ready themselves to lift the Premier League trophy.

