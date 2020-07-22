Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Reds will welcome the FA Cup finalists to Anfield for their penultimate Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 season as Liverpool FC look to extend their unbeaten home run to 59 games. Liverpool […]



The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

