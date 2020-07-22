Global  
 

Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's selection as they host West Ham United in their last Premier League home game of the season

Shoot Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection as they host West Ham United in their last Premier League home game of the season. United face off against the Hammers this evening, in a vital league match which will play a huge part on their potential qualification for next season’s Champions League. Top-four […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham 01:18

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

