Sources: Jays expected to call Pittsburgh home Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

After a request to play this season in Toronto was denied, the Blue Jays are expected to play a majority of their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season, sources confirmed to ESPN. 👓 View full article

