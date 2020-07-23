Jurgen Klopp: What I truly think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp has praised Frank Lampard for the “exceptional” job he has been doing at Chelsea FC since having taken over at Stamford Bridge last summer. The former England midfielder is approaching the end of his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge after having been appointed as the Blues’ new manager a year ago. […]



The post Jurgen Klopp: What I truly think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

