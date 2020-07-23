Global  
 

‘Jurgen Klopp is made for Liverpool like Bill Shankly’, says CEO Peter Moore who also rebukes fans who ignored advice to celebrate Premier League title at Anfield

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Peter Moore has compared Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to the great Bill Shankly, saying the current manager was ‘made’ for the Merseyside club having guided them to the Premier League title. But, the Liverpool CEO has also criticised the supporters who flouted social distancing rules and ignored club guidance on Wednesday night to celebrate the […]
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

