Gary Neville dismisses Manchester United title charge next season, but sends warning to Liverpool
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Gary Neville has ruled out Manchester United making a title charge next season. The Reds climbed to third in the Premier League table as they were held by West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The stalemate extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches with Mason Greenwood scoring his 17th […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so...