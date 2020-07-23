Global  
 

Gary Neville dismisses Manchester United title charge next season, but sends warning to Liverpool

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Gary Neville has ruled out Manchester United making a title charge next season. The Reds climbed to third in the Premier League table as they were held by West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The stalemate extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches with Mason Greenwood scoring his 17th […]
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so...

