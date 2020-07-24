|
‘Breathtaking’: Gary Lineker sends message to Liverpool FC after title triumph
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Gary Lineker has taken to social media to lavish praise on Liverpool FC after the Reds finally lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time on Wednesday night. The Reds secured a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea FC at Anfield in their penultimate game of the campaign before lifting the trophy inside their home […]
The post ‘Breathtaking’: Gary Lineker sends message to Liverpool FC after title triumph appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this