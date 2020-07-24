Global  
 

Manchester United can seal Champions League spot: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged his Manchester United stars to seize a "fantastic opportunity" to qualify for the Champions League after Mason Greenwood rescued a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Wednesday. Solskjaer's side fell behind to Michail Antonio's penalty in the first half at Old Trafford. But teenage forward Greenwood struck...
