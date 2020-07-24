Ciro Immobile takes lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A goalscorers’ race as Lazio beat Cagliari (Video) Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Lazio managed to come back from a goal down to beat Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic first cancelled out Giovanni Simeone’s deflected first-half opener with a spectacular volley in the 47th minute, and then Ciro Immobile moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A Golden Boot race with a […]



